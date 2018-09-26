The Federal Executive Council has approved N612million as revised estimated total cost for the completion of Cham Dam and development of 100 hectares of irrigation scheme in Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State.
The Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, made this known when he briefed State House …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2R00EgA
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, made this known when he briefed State House …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2R00EgA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]