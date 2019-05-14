The Federal Executive council recently approved the building of roads in six states in the country that is estimated to cost N35.944bn.
This was announced through the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing on Sunday. Total of 16 roads will be built: the contract intends to build sixteen …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2WE55jv
Get more: Nigeria Business News
This was announced through the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing on Sunday. Total of 16 roads will be built: the contract intends to build sixteen …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2WE55jv
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]