The Federal Inland Revenue Service has warned businesses and individuals against tax evasion as the Federal Government begins the implementation of the 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax on Saturday (today).
The VAT increase which is meant to help government achieve its revenue projections for the 2020 budget is …
Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/31dGOnL
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The VAT increase which is meant to help government achieve its revenue projections for the 2020 budget is …
Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/31dGOnL
Get more: Nigeria Business News