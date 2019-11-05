Business Federal government begins implementation of 7.5 percent VAT - Today.ng

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has warned businesses and individuals against tax evasion as the Federal Government begins the implementation of the 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax on Saturday (today).

The VAT increase which is meant to help government achieve its revenue projections for the 2020 budget is a part of the tax reforms included in the 2019 Finance Act.President-Muhammadu-Buhari.jpg



