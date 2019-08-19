JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Federal Government files complaint about BBNaija to NBC – Pulse Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has lodged a complaint over the sexual content on Big Brother Naija. The Federal Government of Nigeria has lodged a complaint to the National Broadcasting Commission over the sexual content on Big Brother Naija. This was made known by the Director-General …

