Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Federal Poly Ado Ekiti Shut Indefinitely Over Students' Unrest

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 8, 2017 at 5:22 PM. Views count: 28

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti was on Sunday shut indefinitely following violent protest by students over the death of two of them.

    The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that trouble began on the institution’s campus late Friday, when two of the students reportedly complained of malaria.

    They were said to have been rushed to the Polytechnic Health Centre for treatment, but their condition later became worse. They died in the early hours of Saturday.

    The Registrar of the institution, Mrs. Sade Adediran announced the immediate and indefinite closure of the school.

    Adediran did not however confirm whether any student actually died at the Polytechnic Health Centre, said to be the trigger for the violent protest.

    The statement warned that any student found on campus after the closure would be apprehended and made to face the consequences.

    poly ekiti.JPG

    NAN gathered from campus sources that the students on learning that their colleagues had died, quickly mobilised themselves, marched to the Health Centre and burnt it down.

    Apart from also destroying some other property, the students blocked all roads leading to the institution preventing free movement of vehicles.

    One of the students, who asked not to be mentioned, condemned the attitude of the polytechnic authorities over their welfare and well-being.

    He alleged that the only drug available at the health centre was paracetamol.

    According to him, paracetamol was also given the two students who were taken to the centre, instead of being given effective malaria drugs or injection. (NAN)
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 8, 2017 at 5:22 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Federal Poly Ekiti
    1. kemi
      Metro

      Bauchi: Poly Student Allegedly Falls Off Stairs, Dies

      kemi, Apr 28, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      5
      Views:
      835
      kenny A.
      Apr 29, 2017
    2. Kenneth Chimaobi

      Federal Poly Nekede Releases 2014/2015 Post-UTME Result

      Kenneth Chimaobi, Oct 17, 2014, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      9,487
      Kenneth Chimaobi
      Oct 17, 2014
    3. Kenneth Chimaobi

      Federal Poly Bida 2014/2015 Admission List Now Available on JAMB Website

      Kenneth Chimaobi, Oct 5, 2014, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,384
      Kenneth Chimaobi
      Oct 5, 2014
    4. Kenneth Chimaobi

      Federal High Court Reinstates 15 Sacked Ondo Poly Workers

      Kenneth Chimaobi, Oct 1, 2014, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      673
      Kenneth Chimaobi
      Oct 1, 2014
    5. Kenneth Chimaobi

      Federal Poly Ado-Ekiti 2014 Post UTME Postponed Indefinitely

      Kenneth Chimaobi, Sep 21, 2014, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,423
      Kenneth Chimaobi
      Sep 21, 2014
    6. Kenneth Chimaobi

      Federal Poly Oko Post-UTME 2014 Forms on Sale, Other Details – Liveschool News

      Kenneth Chimaobi, Jul 27, 2014, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,907
      Kenneth Chimaobi
      Jul 27, 2014
    7. Kenneth Chimaobi

      ASUP Strike: Kogi State Federal Poly Pulls Out of Strike, Announces Resumption Date

      Kenneth Chimaobi, Jul 8, 2014, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      6,400
      Kenneth Chimaobi
      Jul 8, 2014

    Comments