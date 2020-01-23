Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has blamed the Federal and State Governments for the rise in insurgent citizenship, saying instead of investing in the welfare of the people, the government is investing heavily multi-billion naira weapons of war. The chairman, …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2HJCPXa
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2HJCPXa
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]