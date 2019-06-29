advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
A final year student of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Kpagane Desire, has been declared missing after she posted a suicide note online.

Before Desire disappeared on Wednesday, June 26, she posted on Facebook that she was going to kill herself and her ‘flesh’ should be …

