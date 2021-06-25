  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Fela Kuti's Song "Let's Start" Features in the Trailer for Netflix's "The Harder They Fall"


Fela Kuti’s Song “Let’s Start” Features in the Trailer for Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall”

Netflix has released the first look at Jeymes Samuel‘s star-studded film “The Harder They Fall,” starring Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Regina King, and Idris Elba. The film follows the story of two fearsome outlaws Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) and Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). When...
