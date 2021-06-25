Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Fela Kuti’s Song “Let’s Start” Features in the Trailer for Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall”
Netflix has released the first look at Jeymes Samuel‘s star-studded film “The Harder They Fall,” starring Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Regina King, and Idris Elba. The film follows the story of two fearsome outlaws Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) and Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). When...
www.bellanaija.com