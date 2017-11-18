Documents obtained by the Punch have shown that the military has a plan to bar women cadets from being admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy as combatant officers. The 32-page document, which is marked ‘restricted’, shows the ‘Terms and Conditions of Service Officers 2012’ and new amendments made to it, one of which is the stopping of the programme for female combatant officers. This is coming after the Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, denied the previous allegations. He said, “The contents of all those publications are ill-intended concoctions, not authentic and should, therefore, be disregarded completely.” It was however discovered that Recommendation 19 of the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of the Armed Forces of Nigeria reads: “Phase out the training of female regular combatant cadets.” The recommendation was recently added to the 2012 Terms and Conditions of Service Officers (revised). Recommendation 19 reads, “Phase out training of female regular combatants for the AFN (Armed Forces of Nigeria).” The recommendations were added to the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service Officers 2017 by the Armed Forces Council, which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari last week but had yet to be made public.