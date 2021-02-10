In Nigeria News today headlines include
- Femi Adesina: Responding to every issue will make Buhari a talkative president - The Cable
- Fani-Kayode dismisses Yahaya Bello’s comment, says he is still in PDP – Legit.ng
- IGP tenure extension: The court will decide – Presidency on Buhari’s action – Daily Post Nigeria
- FG has frozen my bank accounts, Sunday Igboho raises the alarm - Vanguard Newspaper
- Herdsmen did not attack Soyinka, they only violated his compound – PM News
- Court orders CBN to unfreeze #EndSARS ‘promoters’ accounts - PM News
