In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Femi Adesina: Responding to every issue will make Buhari a talkative president - The Cable
  • Fani-Kayode dismisses Yahaya Bello’s comment, says he is still in PDP – Legit.ng
  • IGP tenure extension: The court will decide – Presidency on Buhari’s action – Daily Post Nigeria
  • FG has frozen my bank accounts, Sunday Igboho raises the alarm - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Herdsmen did not attack Soyinka, they only violated his compound – PM News
  • Court orders CBN to unfreeze #EndSARS ‘promoters’ accounts - PM News

Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Femi Adesina: Responding to every issue will make Buhari a talkative president - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/femi-adesina-responding-to-every-issue-will-make-buhari-a-talkative-president
Politics - Fani-Kayode dismisses Yahaya Bello’s comment, says he is still in PDP – Legit.ng

https://www.legit.ng/1402284-breaking-fani-kayode-dismisses-yahaya-bellos-comment-pdp.html
Politics - IGP tenure extension: The court will decide – Presidency on Buhari’s action – Daily Post Nigeria

https://dailypost.ng/2021/02/10/igp-tenure-extension-the-court-will-decide-presidency-on-buharis-action/
Politics - FG has frozen my bank accounts, Sunday Igboho raises the alarm - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/02/fg-has-frozen-my-bank-accounts-sunday-igboho-raises-the-alarm/
Metro - Herdsmen did not attack Soyinka, they only violated his compound – PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/02/10/herdsmen-did-not-attack-soyinka-they-only-violated-his-compound/
Metro - Court orders CBN to unfreeze #EndSARS ‘promoters’ accounts - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/02/10/breaking-court-orders-cbn-to-unfreeze-endsars-promoters-accounts/
Similar threads

Video Pigeons: Buhari Has No Time For Idle, Wailing Wailers – Femi Adesina| Nigeria News Links
Video I Have What It Takes To Finish Off Boko Haram – Sunday Igboho | Nigeria News Links
Video Be Thankful Bombings Don’t Happen Daily, Femi Adesina Tells Nigerians | Nigeria News Links
Video COVID-19 Vaccines expected by Nigeria will no longer arrive in January SGF, Boss Mustapha | Nigeria News Links
Politics Femi Adesina: Responding to every issue will make Buhari a talkative president - The Cable
