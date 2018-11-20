Femi Adesina, special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, says the 2019 presidential election will not be rigged by his principal – Adesina says President Buhari will rather prefer to lose fare and square …
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2zsd3mD –
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2zsd3mD –
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]