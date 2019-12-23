Speaker Of The House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila celebrated the End of year part with his constituents Yesterday.
Members of His constituents went home with Cars, Home solar systems, Photocopiers, Laptops for students and many got cash grants to kick start n grow their small businesses ahead of the New …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/35P2jfT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Members of His constituents went home with Cars, Home solar systems, Photocopiers, Laptops for students and many got cash grants to kick start n grow their small businesses ahead of the New …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/35P2jfT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]