Femi Kuti To Perform At AFCON 2019 Opening Ceremony

Femi Kuti will perform at the 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, opening ceremony in Egypt as confirmed by the organizing committee.

The our-time Grammy award nominee in 2003, 2010, 2012 and 2013, will be performing alongside two other musicians from Egypt and Ivory Coast – Hakim and Dobet Gnahore. The …

femi.JPG

