Femi Kuti will perform at the 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, opening ceremony in Egypt as confirmed by the organizing committee.
The our-time Grammy award nominee in 2003, 2010, 2012 and 2013, will be performing alongside two other musicians from Egypt and Ivory Coast – Hakim and Dobet Gnahore. The …
