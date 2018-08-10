Entertainment Femi Otedola Reacts After His Daughter Took His ₦250 million Car For A Spin – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Nigerian Disc Jockey and daughter of oil magnate, DJ Cuppy shared a photo of herself sitting on her Billionaire father’s ₦250 million mercedes benz car.

She captioned the photo: “25 sitting on N250 mill”. Her father then responded to her Instagram post by writing: “Ifemi, you seem to want this …



