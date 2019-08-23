JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Femi Otedola Set To Strike ‘Biggest Deal Ever’ After Selling Forte Oil – Naijaloaded

#1
Billionaire business mogul and foremost industrialist, Femi Otedola, has announced that he is set to strike the biggest deal of his life.

The billionaire made this known in an Instagram post on Thursday....

otedola news.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ZldFo3

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top