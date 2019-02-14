After all attempts to discredit Alhaji Atiku Abubakar failed , The APC and it’s lying machinery has resulted to forgery to market Buhari who has been rejected by Nigerians
Earlier today, Keyamo and his fraudulent co travelers shared a forged letter with bad english which they claimed was from …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2S10F3h
Get More Nigeria Political News
Earlier today, Keyamo and his fraudulent co travelers shared a forged letter with bad english which they claimed was from …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2S10F3h
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]