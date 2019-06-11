Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has congratulated Ahmed Lawan, the Senate as he emerged the Senate President of the ninth National assembly. He wrote; "Congratulations to Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan who has emerged as Nigeria’s Senate President. May God guide you."
