FFK congratulates Ahmed Lawan as he becomes 9th Assembly senate president

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has congratulated Ahmed Lawan, the Senate as he emerged the Senate President of the ninth National assembly. He wrote; "Congratulations to Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan who has emerged as Nigeria’s Senate President. May God guide you."



