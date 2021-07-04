  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

FG'll no longer depend only on Chinese loans to fund rail projects –Amaechi – New Telegraph


FG'll no longer depend only on Chinese loans to fund rail projects –Amaechi - New Telegraph

The Federal Government is negotiating a mix of loans from Chinese and European lenders to fund the various railway projects in the country, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said on Friday. Amaechi said Standard Chartered had agreed to fund $3.02 billion for the ongoing Port...
