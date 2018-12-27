Business FG’s 2019 revenue projections shaky as oil prices drop to US$53.01 per barrel – BusinessDay

#1
Revenue projections in Nigeria’s 2018 budget proposal is already falling apart as Brent Crude oil price continuous to drop.

Brent crude was trading at US$53.01 on Wednesday evening after initially dropping below the US$50 mark earlier in the day, sending panic through the oil market. …



Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – http://bit.ly/2LC2Etp

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top