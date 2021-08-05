Kayode Israel
FG's suspension of Twitter worrisome, undermines freedom of speech –US - New Telegraph
United States Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, has described the suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government as a deeply worrisome development to the American government and other countires. This is as the envoy said the US is also concerned about the freedom of journalists to do their...
