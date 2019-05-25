Business FG accuses Egypt, Ethiopian Airlines of running drug cartels in Nigeria – Nigerian Voice

#1
The Federal Government has accused Egypt and Ethiopian Airlines of running drug cartels across Nigeria’s international airports.

Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NDC), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the allegation against the airlines in Abuja on Wednesday during an investigative hearing by an ad-hoc committee of the Senate set …



Read more via Nigerian Voice – http://bit.ly/2YPivtX

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top