Politics FG accuses foreign missions of aligning with its opponents – TheCable

#1
The ministry of foreign affairs has described reactions from United States, United Kingdom and the European Union over the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), as inimical to the well-being and development of Nigeria.

The executive arm of the government had come under harsh criticism since …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2B9w4uO

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top