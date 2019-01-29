The ministry of foreign affairs has described reactions from United States, United Kingdom and the European Union over the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), as inimical to the well-being and development of Nigeria.
The executive arm of the government had come under harsh criticism since …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2B9w4uO
Get More Nigeria Political News
The executive arm of the government had come under harsh criticism since …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2B9w4uO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]