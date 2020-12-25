Metro FG acquires helicopter, fighter jets for terror war – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

FG acquires helicopter, fighter jets for terror war - New Telegraph

In a bid to bolster the fight against insurgency, banditry and other criminalities in the country by the military, the Federal Government has acquired new helicopter and fighter jets. President Muhammmadu Buhari disclosed this in his comments at the commissioning ceremony of the newly acquired...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Metro Pastor Adeboye acquires brand new helicopter for evangelism – PM News
Replies
0
Views
982
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
K
Metro Adeboye acquires new helicopter for evangelism – P.M. News
Replies
0
Views
372
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
C
Metro Revealed: Aisha Buhari Jets Out To Dubai For Delivery Of Daughter, Zahra – Tori News
Replies
0
Views
484
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro We didn’t reach agreement with FG to suspend strike –ASUU – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
129
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro We didnt reach agreement with FG to suspend strike Dec 9 -ASUU – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
262
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top