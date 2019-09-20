The federal government has directed that all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) must publish the summary of their financial inflows and outflows every day.
President Muhammadu Buhari gave the directive on Monday at the launch of the Financial Transparency Policy and Implementation Guidelines in Abuja.
Tayo Alasoadura, the minister of state for Niger Delta, represented the president at the event.
Government agencies were also directed to publish reports of all payments above N10 million.
