The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, December 25; Wednesday, December 26 and Tuesday January 1, 2019 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

Announcing the holidays on behalf of the Federal Government, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians to use …



