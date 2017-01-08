The federal government of Nigeria has announced plans to introduce “Entrepreneurship Development and Commercial Orientation Strategy”, a reward system for civil servants to encourage innovations. Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, said the new reward system would help to grow government’s revenue by encouraging civil servants to put in their best in service. Promotion of staff in the civil service is determined mainly by one’s academic qualifications and the number of years one has put in the service. Analysts argue that this method has not encouraged much innovation in the civil service, as many government agencies were unable to generate revenue that would sustain their operations. However, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, argued that more was needed to get the best from civil servants. There are over 90,000 federal civil servants in Nigeria, obviously a huge workforce for the government to drive its policies and grow the economy. NAN