FG Approves $1.2b For Kano – Kaduna Rail

    The Federal Government has approved $1.2 billion for the construction of the Kano-Kaduna standard gauge railway project.

    The Minister of Transport, Mr Rotimi Amechi, said in Kano on Saturday when he visited Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, that the Federal Government was negotiating with China EXIM bank to finance the project.

    “We are negotiating with China EXIM bank and we are convince that this negotiation will end by June,” he said.

    The minister said that the Federal Government would provide about 100 locomotives for narrow gauge rail that would run through Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, Funtua and Gombe to improve the economy.

    “Before the end of June Lagos-Kano narrow gauge rail would have more locomotives that would run through Lagos, Port Harcourt, Funtua, Kano and Gombe states in order to boost the economy,” he said.
     
    kemi, Jan 29, 2017 at 10:37 AM
