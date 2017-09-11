Federal government has approved the concessioning of the Lagos and Abuja Airports The vice President, Yemi Osinbajo stated this at the 5th Presidential Quarterly Business Forum In Abuja on Monday The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, had, last year, dropped the hint that the Federal Government will concession the Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano international airports in the first phase of its concession programme. “The thinking is that just like every other place in the world, we will concession our airports and we are beginning with the big four, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano”, he had said. More to come...