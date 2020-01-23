The Federal Government has approved a new uniform for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to reflect its new name.
NCoS Comptroller General (CG), Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed said this at the inauguration of the administrative block of the Correctional Staff School (CSS) on Thursday in Abuja....
