The Federal Government has finally asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to revoke the bail granted the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Mr. Namdi Kanu, who is being prosecuted along with others on treasonable felony charges. The prosecution made this request in an application it filed before the court and served on Kanu on Friday. The application seeking the revocation of Kanu’s bail was released to journalists in Abuja on Friday by the Special Assistant to the Attorney-General of the Federation on Media and Publicity, Mr. Salihu Isah. Kanu had, earlier in his application filed on July 1, 2017, urged the court to vary the conditions of the bail granted him on April 25, 2017. But the Federal Government hinged its fresh motion seeking the revocation of Kanu’s bail on the grounds that the IPOB leader had flouted the terms and conditions of the bail. In the fresh application, FG asked the court to revoke the bail granted Kanu and order his immediate arrest by the police. The Federal Government’s counter-affidavit filed in support of the motion and deposed to by a litigation clerk in the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions, pieced together Kanu’s alleged acts of serial violation of the bail conditions imposed by the court. It maintained that Kanu had flagrantly violated all the bail conditions. It stated that the essence of the bail, which was for Kanu to look after his health, had been defeated.