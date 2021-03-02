Metro FG can’t prevent kidnappings, killings –Adesina – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

FG can’t prevent kidnappings, killings –Adesina - New Telegraph

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has defended the Federal Government over the worsening insecurity in the country. He said it was impossible for the Federal Government to prevent all the killings and kidnapping going on the country. Speaking...
