Business FG can generate $280bn from iron ore annually ― Group

Mr Ayo Adeyemo, the National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Metallurgical, Mining and Materials Engineers, says the Federal Government can generate $280 billion dollars from the country’s iron ore reserves.


He also said government could generate $12 billion from the country’s lead reserve annually.....

