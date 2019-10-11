Mr Ayo Adeyemo, the National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Metallurgical, Mining and Materials Engineers, says the Federal Government can generate $280 billion dollars from the country’s iron ore reserves.
He also said government could generate $12 billion from the country’s lead reserve annually.....
