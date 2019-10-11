Justforex_nb_campaign

Business FG, Chinese Firm Sign Contract for $3.9bn Abuja-Itakpe-Warri Rail Line – Thisdaylive

#1
The federal government Thursday signed an agreement with China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) to construct the $3.9 billion Abuja-Baru-Itakpe-Warii rail line, build a new seaport and mange same for a period of 30 years.

The contract was signed by both parties at the Federal Ministry …

rotimi.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2p92HWg

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top