The federal government Thursday signed an agreement with China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) to construct the $3.9 billion Abuja-Baru-Itakpe-Warii rail line, build a new seaport and mange same for a period of 30 years.
The contract was signed by both parties at the Federal Ministry …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2p92HWg
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The contract was signed by both parties at the Federal Ministry …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2p92HWg
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]