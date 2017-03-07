The Muhammadu Buhari administration will re-launch YOUWIN, a program established to cater to the needs of young Nigerian enterpreneurs by the Goodluck Jonathan administration, with financial support from the World Bank and other institutions. Aso Rock announced on Monday that the program will now be called YOUWINConnect and "will continue to provide funding through a Venture Fund, but its primary focus will be to improve entrepreneurial performance." YouWINConnect was birthed after consultations from awardees and participants of YouWIN. "We have done a detailed review, to take it to the next level," Buhari said. The original YouWIN was conceived in October 2011, & has midwifed 3,900 enterprises.