The ministry of health has confirmed a case of Yellow fever in a young girl in Oke Owa community, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state. Isaac Adewole, minister of health, disclosed this in a statement sent to TheCable. Adewole promised that the federal government would support Kwara in order to prevent further spread. Yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected aedes mosquitoes. Symptoms include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue. Some infected people may not experience any of these symptoms. In severe cases, bleeding may occur from the mouth, nose, eyes or stomach. According to the statement, the case was confirmed on Tuesday, September 12, after tests were carried out at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and confirmed at the Institut Pasteur, Dakar, Senegal.