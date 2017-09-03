The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has stated that it is contemplating reducing the number of Nigerians that would perform hajj in 2018. Over 81,000 Nigeria pilgrims performed this year’s hajj which was higher than the number of pilgrims that participated in 2016 hajj with 10, 000. Nigeria has a total of 95,000 slots approved by the Saudi Arabian authorities. Suleiman Usman, NAHCON Director, Planning, Research and Statistic, said the commission was not happy that several states got inadequate number of tents to accommodate pilgrims, resulting in shortage of toilets. “NAHCON is even thinking of reducing the number of pilgrims because there is no way to expand Muna and the numbers of pilgrims keep increasing". “It is still an option, but we are trying to see how the welfare of pilgrims can be improved. “Muna was planned for about 900,000 pilgrims; it is now accommodating more than two million pilgrims. “So, we are still contemplating reducing the number to a manageable size. But that would be subject to consultations with all stakeholders,” Mr. Muhammad said.