President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has reviewed downward budgetary provision for the State House, Aso Rock Presidential Villa in the 2017 fiscal year. Permanent Secretary in the State House Mr. Jalal Arabi on Thursday said government has re-prioritised projects in its Medical Centre and suspended most of its capital expenditure proposals in this year. He said the budget for the State House has been reviewed downward from N16.567billion to N13.567billion in the 2017 appropriation billion currently before the National Assembly. He was speaking when members of the House Committee on Special Duties led by Nasir Daura, visited for their oversight to the State House. Arabi also said the 2017 budget has become less ambitious than the 2016 appropriation as personnel, overhead and capital costs were minimally reviewed upwards.