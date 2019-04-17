Metro FG Declares Friday, Monday, Public Holidays – Nairaland

#1
The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 19 and Monday, April 22, Public Holidays to mark the 2019 Easter celebration.

Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, announced the holiday in a statement, quoting the minister on Wednesday in Abuja. The Minister of Interior, Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2V7Pr2z

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top