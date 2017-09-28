Submit Post Advertise

    The federal government has declared Monday, October 2, 2017 as a public holiday in commemoration of Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary.

    The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Nigerians on the anniversary and urged them to sustain the collective efforts towards maintaining and strengthening the unity of the country.

    In a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abubakar Magaji, the minister emphasised on government’s commitment to promoting national unity, economic growth and political development on democratic principles.

    He noted that in the past 57 years, Nigeria has made a lot of progress and positive impact not only on its citizens but also on human development globally.

    Danbazzau therefore enjoined all Nigerians to remain steadfast in the love and care of the country, noting that strong sense of ownership of one’s country is vital to the sustainable development of every nation.

    He also expressed profound appreciation to Nigerians and the international community for the support and co-operation to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
     
