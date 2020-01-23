The Federal Government yesterday denied allegations by Amnesty International (AI) that Nigerian troops burnt some villages and forcefully displaced the residents.
Although the Defence Headquarters had responded …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/39Snsre
Get More Nigeria Political News
Although the Defence Headquarters had responded …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/39Snsre
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]