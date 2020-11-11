Business FG exempts Dangote, BUA, gas firm from border closure – New Telegraph News


Chinedu Iroka

www.newtelegraphng.com

FG exempts Dangote, BUA, gas firm from border closure - New Telegraph

Amidst a general closure of borders against importation and exportation of goods to and from neighbouring African countries, two lead-ing cement manufacturers in the country, Dangote and BUA have been exporting their products. The two companies, it was gathered, were granted an exemption by the...
