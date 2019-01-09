The federal government has finally set a date for the transmission of a bill for a new national minimum wage, a move aimed to stop the organised labour from starting a strike about a month before presidential election.
The federal government has repeatedly dithered on the labour’s demand for …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2RBciSl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The federal government has repeatedly dithered on the labour’s demand for …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2RBciSl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[12]