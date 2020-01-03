Business FG Gives Two-Month Ultimatum To Roadside Gas Dealers – Channels Television

#1
The Federal Government has given marketers of cooking gas to clear out illegal and roadside dealers within two months or face a clampdown on activities of retail outlets in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The ultimatum was given by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) at a …

gas.JPG

Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2OBD2iI

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top