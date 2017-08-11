Nigerian government on Thursday announced that it had intercepted three anti-Igbo songs. Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, made this known at a briefing in Abuja. He said: “NOA is in possession of at least three songs already recorded to preach hate in our communities. Two out of these songs are in mass circulation in the social media, particularly on Facebook and Youtube. “The latest one was only released three days ago. The more disturbing part of this is that each of the songs appears to want to outdo the other”. Abari disclosed that security agencies have begun manhunt for composers and sponsors of the hate songs and assured that government would protect lives and property of Nigerians.