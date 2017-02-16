The federal government has introduced a new health policy for Nigerians. Health Minister Isaac Adewole made the announcement after a Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday. According to him, "the title of the policy is promoting the health of Nigerians to accelerate socio-economic development." “We constituted a technical working group, chaired by former minister of health, Professor Eyitayo Lambo, to look into the country’s context, the challenges, what went wrong in the past and how we can reposition the health sector,” he said. Mr. Adewole said the new policy will also provide “direction necessary to support the achievement of significant progress in terms of improving the performance of the national health system. “It also lays emphasis on primary healthcare as the bedrock of our national health system in addition to the provision of financial risk protection to all Nigerians particularly the poor and vulnerable population,” he said.