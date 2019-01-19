Business FG launches $1bn agric loan scheme, claims it will create jobs – Nairametrics

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on Thursday disclosed that the newly-launched $1 billion loan facility for farmers, under the Federal Government’s “Green Imperative” scheme, will help create jobs and ensure food security in the country.

The Minister made this disclosure in Abuja during the official launch ceremony …



