Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on Thursday disclosed that the newly-launched $1 billion loan facility for farmers, under the Federal Government’s “Green Imperative” scheme, will help create jobs and ensure food security in the country.
The Minister made this disclosure in Abuja during the official launch ceremony …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2FzRo0g
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Minister made this disclosure in Abuja during the official launch ceremony …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2FzRo0g
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]