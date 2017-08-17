The Federal Government has lifted the ban on the controversial post-UTME examinations usually organised by universities in Nigeria for admission seekers after the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME). Speaking with The Guardian in Abuja, Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said universities could now organise post-UTME as a pre-condition to gaining admission into universities in the country. He however urged the universities to make the screenings affordable so as not to place financial burdens on the parents of the admission seekers. He said: “We are going to allow universities to organise post-UTME if they want. “We have asked them not to impose huge financial burden on the parents. The burden should not be more than what they can bear.”Adamu said that the Federal Government had stopped the scrapping of the examination to fully understand what was going on in universities, adding: “We are now wiser.” Adamu expressed confidence in JAMB, noting that the management of the examination body remitted N5 billion to the Federal Government coffers, which happens to be the highest so far in the last 40 years of the board’s existence. He said: “Since JAMB was established more than 40 years ago, the total amount it has given government was N200 million, but in one year, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has remitted N5 billion to government. “The new JAMB registrar has been correcting many anomalies in the board. Within a year, he has been able to stop all the untold things that were happening there.