The federal government has asked the managing director, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc, Dr Marylyn Amobi to step down from office with immediate effect.
The directive was given by the minister of power, Engineer Sale Mamman...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/34VqXKy
Get More Nigeria Political News
The directive was given by the minister of power, Engineer Sale Mamman...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/34VqXKy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]