As the 2019 elections draw near, it won't be shocking to see all manners of political manoeuvres and schemes by political parties. The goal is to remain relevant in the spotlight of events leading to the Elections in 2019. One would have thought that the dominant political parties (APC and PDP) will demonstrate a certain level of confidence, trusting in their strategy to win the day and probably, be unconcerned about the campaign efforts of the new generation political parties like the YPP.